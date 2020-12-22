A 22-years old man has been arrested in connection with an assault which took place in the west of Edinburgh last week.

At the time Detective Sergeant Mark Seymour appealed for anyone who was in the area both before and after this incident in particular anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV that may have picked up anything suspicious to get in touch.

Following an extensive invention a man has now been charged and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

A Police Scotland statement reads: “A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault which took place on Broomhall Road in Edinburgh on Saturday, 7 November, 2020.

“He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Monday, 14 December).

Like this: Like Loading...