A special service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday organised by Fosters Family Funeral Directors and led by Reverend Malcolm Cuthbertson.

As local lockdown measures are still in force, the special multi-faith service will take place online beginning at 6pm, with Fosters parlours across Scotland joining forces to provide comfort and solace to those who have lost a loved one, whether this year or in the past.

Attendees can also request a star to adorn the parlour Christmas tree to remember their loved ones. There will also be the opportunity to make a small donation in aid of the Scottish Association for Mental Health charity, for those who wish to do so.

Nick McLaughlin, MD of Fosters Family Funeral Directors, said: “Each year, we support hundreds of local families in Edinburgh through the most difficult of times and Christmas can be especially poignant for those who are experiencing loss.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, it won’t be possible to hold our local service as we usually would, however the services provide real comfort and support to many so we felt it was important to find a new way to come together to remember loved ones.

“That is why we will be hosting our first ever national remembrance service online this December. We invite people of all faiths and beliefs to join us for the occasion.”

For further information on the national remembrance service, or to request a star in memory of a loved one, please visit www.fostersfuneraldirectors.com/christmas2020/

