Two police officers were injured attending to a broken-down vehicle on the Edinburgh City Bypass last night.

As the officers were assisting the driver, another vehicle collided with the police car.

One officer sustained leg injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The other officer sustained an arm injury but did not require hospital treatment.

Booth other drivers were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal..

Inspector Roger Park, of Edinburgh City Road Policing, said: “Two officers were injured while attending a broken-down vehicle on the A720, Edinburgh City Bypass, between the Lothianburn and Straiton junctions around 8pm on Wednesday, 18 November, 2020.

“While the male officers, from the Road Policing Unit based in Dalkeith, were assisting the driver, another car collided with their vehicle.

“One officer, who was not inside the car, sustained leg injuries and was take to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance and released later. The other officer sustained an arm injury but did not require hospital treatment.

“The driver of the broken down car and the driver of the other car were both taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The road was closed eastbound and re-opened around 2am.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal and enquiries are ongoing.”

