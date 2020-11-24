St Leonard’s Community Policing Team have been working to address the issue of the dangerous and inconsiderate use of vehicles outside our local schools.

Officers have been carrying out patrols around all of our primary schools including Brunstfield, South Morningside and Prestonfield Primary in the last few weeks.

The majority of drivers adhere to the law and do not cause any issues however there are a minority of drivers who put schoolchildren, pedestrians and other road users at risk with inconsiderate driving and parking.

Drivers are asked to take time to consider how they are driving and where they are going to park –

• Is it safe?

• Am I causing an obstruction?

• Will this put myself or anyone else in danger?

In addition to police

patrols, PC Jennifer Mackenzie was invited to speak to classes P4A, P4B and P4C at Bruntsfield Primary School. Using a virtual meeting platform allowed PC Mackenzie to speak to around 80 children about road safety and keeping themselves safe on the way to and from school.

They discussed the different ways to get to school, how to stay safe and look out for dangers. The children were excellent and had some fantastic answers to PC Mackenzie’s questions.

Officers will look to continue this work and roll it out to other schools in the area.

Remember to Stay Safe!

