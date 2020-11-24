Supporters of Hibs and St Johnstone can watch tonight’s game via a pay per view option on Hibs TV.

Priced at £15, fans can sign up right up until the last minute via the club’s website.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 15/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Credit: Ian Jacobs

The game kicks off at 7pm and a Hibs’ victory will see the team leapfrog Aberdeen to move into third place.

Season ticket holders have access to a live stream of all home league matches via Hibs Pass whilst Hibs TV international subscribers who are not based in the UK or Ireland can watch all league matches with a Hibs TV subscription.

Premiership action means the return of The Match and presenter David Tanner will be joined in the studio by Hibernian Women captain – Joelle Murray, while Cliff Pike and Tam McManus are on hand to commentate on the action.

Head Coach Jack Ross is hoping to welcome back fit-again striker Christian Doidge ,who trained yesterday, to his squad, but Kyle Magennis, Lewis Stevenson and Scott Allan remain on the sidelines.

Viewers with any questions about Hibs TV should read of the FAQs on the homepage of the club’s new-look website.

Failing that, they can email the dedicated support team at Hibs’ technical partners, Stream Digital, via hibstv@streamdigital.tv.

A Happy Hibee draw will be available with tickets priced at £2 for the draw – in association with St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies Ltd – with the proceeds split evenly between the club and lucky winner.

