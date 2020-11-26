Scotland Women take on Portugal in Lisbon tomorrow in another crucial qualifier as Shelley Kerr’s side aim for EURO 2022 Qualification.

Scotland go into the match having won three of their four games thus far – losing out to Finland in their last match.

Shelley Kerr will not travel with the squad as she is having to self-isolate. Assistant coach Andy Thomson will lead the travelling party with the assistance of Billy Stark and Paul Brownlie.

Claire Emslie has been ruled out through injury and has been replaced by Rachel McLauchlan. Christie Murray will not be available for Friday night’s game due to self-isolating following a COVID-19 outbreak at Birmingham City but she’ll return for the game against Finland.

Scotland’s most recent meeting against Portugal was at EURO 2017 when Anna Signeul’s team lost 2-1 in their second match of the competition. Despite the disappointing result the game will go down in history as the match where Scotland scored their first goal at a major tournament with Erin Cuthbert hitting the back of the net.

Ahead of the match Arsenal midfielder Lisa Evans said: “It feels great to be back involved. It was so frustrating being out for the last few matches of the campaign, and watching them from home. I’ve not played for Scotland at all this year, through injury and that’s been disappointing. I’ve not played many games in general but I’m feeling fit and healthy now. The week has gone well so far and Shelley not being in camp hasn’t provided much disruption as she is still leading from afar and chatting to us regularly over Zoom.

“We had a great start and then the pandemic has obviously disrupted things. These games are coming up are going to be huge, and will be pivotal in terms of our qualification hopes. Our aim is to win both and I fancy our chances. Portugal and Finland are teams we’re more than capable of coming out on top against if we play to our potential.

“We had a tricky time against them at the Euros in 2017 and I remember that game so vividly. We had so many chances to score, especially in the first half. We didn’t put the game to bed and they made us pay for it. They’ve got individual quality that can hurt you if you don’t take your chances so we’re aware of how clinical they are.

“This team has not reached its potential yet and I just want to show everyone how good we are. We could be such a threat at a major tournament and the disappointment of the World Cup will really spur us on. If we qualify for this EUROs we’ll be wanting to put our name on the map and show everyone what we’re about. The fact it’s in England is a massive incentive for us. We’re all really focused in getting us there.”

The Scotland Squad is Goalkeepers, Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers) and Shannon Lynn (Vittsjö GIK)

Defenders, Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachael Boyle (Hibernian) (Pictured) Rachel Corsie (Birmingham City*), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women), Sophie Howard (Leicester City) Emma Mitchell (Reading FC) and Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)

Midfielders, Chloe Arthur (Aston Villa) Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Lucy Graham (Everton), Sam Kerr (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Rachel McLauchlan (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Birmingham City) and Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards, Lizzie Arnot (Rangers), Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea FC), Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United), Zoe Ness (Rangers), Jane Ross (Manchester United) and Martha Thomas (West Ham United)

*On loan from Utah Royals

The game will be live on BBC ALBA and live updates will be available from the Scotland National Team Twitter account, @ScotlandNT.

