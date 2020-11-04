Pipers to grace Jenners Edinburgh Depository roof in act of remembrance

Thinking up innovative Covid-safe ways to mark Remembrance Day is something everyone must do this year.

Edinburgh Self Storage has come up with a brilliant idea. They have organised six pipers to play from the roof of the landmark Jenners Depository at 11am on Wednesday 11 November 2020.

A drone will fly over the building which lies just off Balgreen Road, to record the pipers, and the unique act of remembrance.

Remembrance Sunday falls on the second Sunday of the month closest to 11 November when the First World War officially ended. This year it is on Sunday 15 November.

The team at Edinburgh Self Storage hope the pipers will remind everyone to honour those who defended the country and its freedoms. Many of these remembrance events have been suspended as a result of the pandemic.

Remembrance Sunday is an occasion to celebrate those who died in former conflicts and those who continue to risk their lives today. Recently British Special Forces boarded an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight and detained hijackers posing a threat to the 22 crew.

John Park of Edinburgh Self Storage Ltd said: “The Royal British Legion advises on its website how people can mark the occasion safely and remember this by observing a two-minute silence on both days.

“But there’s still a chance this important day of remembrance could be eclipsed and potentially forgotten because of what is happening in the world right now. That is why we want as many people as possible to share with us our small tribute to those forgotten heroes.”

