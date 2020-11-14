There are only a final few bespoke plots left to buy at Burnbank Residential Park in Blairgowrie.

This development has already attracted many over 50s to downsize and retire to a new community away from the city.

The final few luxury residential park homes are now available and the park, billed by the developer as an ideal retirement environment for the over 50s, is supplied by two of the UK’s leading suppliers, Willerby Bespoke and Stately Albion.

The experienced operator Heritage Park Estates, helps buyers to work with the park’s in-house builders, McKenzie Burke, to ensure a craftsmanship finish, and a home which is personalised to buyers’ needs.

Complete with 24 hour CCTV, security gate, and a dedicated sales and after care suite, open seven days a week, Burnbank Park has been landscaped to make the very most of the picturesque countryside views. The park is just a short distance from Blairgowrie, with Blairgowrie Golf Club just along the road.

So far, buyers from all over Tayside, Perthshire, and the Central Belt have moved there, all keen to take advantage of a more peaceful, maintenance free life.

The park homes, which are supplied fully furnished and decorated, offer flexible layouts for example two bedrooms with master en-suite, luxury Howdens kitchens with built-in appliances, main bathrooms with full sized baths, and spacious light fitted living and dining areas. Prices are from £120,000.

As sturdy and well specified as new build bungalows, the park homes at Burnbank Park are finished with an attractive white stucco finish which makes them even more appealing as permanent homes. They are completed with their own driveways and private gardens, so that residents can start enjoying the outside space straight away.

Open a full twelve months of the year, Burnbank Residential Park is a five star park on which the developers say no expense has been spared. There is new infrastructure and landscaping, including new lighting, monoblocked central roads and a monoblocked forecourt.

“Don’t miss out on our final phase of homes here at Burnbank Park, which offer the chance to create a bespoke home,” said Park Owner, Nathan Smith. “We can work with buyers to personalise the property so they can look forward to a long and happy retirement here amongst like minded people. We are confident that all who enquire will be extremely impressed by just how much space and luxury features you get for your money in these park homes. We believe them to be the finest on the market.

“The tie up with McKenzie Burke, an experienced building company, is of real value, ensuring a resident’s new park home is completely tailored to their needs.”

Blairgowrie is situated in a highly accessible part of Perthshire. Burnbank Park has a bus stop right outside the park on the A93, and is close to the many amenities of both Perth and Blairgowrie.

Site fees are fixed for three years at £100 per calendar month, with gas and electric prices also fixed for three years.

Part exchange is available.

There is a virtual online tour here.

Call 01250 870 111 to arrange to view, email sales@heritageparkestates.co.uk

