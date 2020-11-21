Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 30-year-old man from Bathgate.

Lee Houston was last seen around 2pm on Friday, 20 November, in the Waverley Street area of Bathgate cycling an orange bicycle.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue Nike hooded top with white writing down one sleeve, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

He is described as around 6ft 2in tall with short brown hair and a stubble beard.

Sergeant Neill McLeman, based in Bathgate, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who has seen Lee or has information about where he might go to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1384 of 20 November 2020.

