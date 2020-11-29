Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Musselburgh Athletic progressed to the Second Preliminary Round yesterday with extra time wins.

A 90th minute equaliser for Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale took them to extra time against St Cuthbert Wanderers and Davie Ross scored the winner.

LTHV will now welcome Highland League side Lossiemouth in the second preliminary round.

In the other tie Musselburgh Athletic who are competing in the Scottish Cup Preliminary Rounds for the first time travelled to Penicuik Athletic where Michael Moffat opened the scoring after just six minutes however Penicuik drew level just two minutes later.

Musselburgh went 2-1 up at the start of the second half but were pegged back with six minutes of the game remaining.

They were to emerge victorious in extra time with Darren Downie scoring the winning goal in the 109th minute.

Musselburgh will now face Wick Academy in the second preliminary round.

Second Preliminary Round Draw

Banks O’Dee v Vale of Leithen

Blackburn United v Civil Service Strollers

BSC Glasgow v Haddington Athletic

Clachnacuddin v Caledonian Braves

Coldstream v Bo’ness United

Deveronvale v Camelon

Dundonald Bluebell v Easthouses Lily MWFC

Dunipace v Berwick Rangers

East Stirlingshire v Inverurie Loco Works

Edinburgh University v Tranent Juniors

Formartine United v Turriff United

Gala Fairydean Rovers v Wigtown & Bladnoch

Glasgow University v Linlithgow Rose

Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Whitehill Welfare

Huntly v Dalbeattie Star

Jeanfield Swifts v University of Stirling

Keith v Fort William

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Lossiemouth

Nairn County v Threave Rovers

Newton Stewart v Broxburn Athletic

Newtongrange Star v Rothes

Preston Athletic v Hawick Royal Albert United

Spartans v East Kilbride

Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle

Tynecastle v Cumbernauld Colts

Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic

Ties to be played Saturday, 12 December 2020

