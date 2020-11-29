Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale and Musselburgh Athletic progressed to the Second Preliminary Round yesterday with extra time wins.
A 90th minute equaliser for Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale took them to extra time against St Cuthbert Wanderers and Davie Ross scored the winner.
LTHV will now welcome Highland League side Lossiemouth in the second preliminary round.
In the other tie Musselburgh Athletic who are competing in the Scottish Cup Preliminary Rounds for the first time travelled to Penicuik Athletic where Michael Moffat opened the scoring after just six minutes however Penicuik drew level just two minutes later.
Musselburgh went 2-1 up at the start of the second half but were pegged back with six minutes of the game remaining.
They were to emerge victorious in extra time with Darren Downie scoring the winning goal in the 109th minute.
Musselburgh will now face Wick Academy in the second preliminary round.
Second Preliminary Round Draw
Banks O’Dee v Vale of Leithen
Blackburn United v Civil Service Strollers
BSC Glasgow v Haddington Athletic
Clachnacuddin v Caledonian Braves
Coldstream v Bo’ness United
Deveronvale v Camelon
Dundonald Bluebell v Easthouses Lily MWFC
Dunipace v Berwick Rangers
East Stirlingshire v Inverurie Loco Works
Edinburgh University v Tranent Juniors
Formartine United v Turriff United
Gala Fairydean Rovers v Wigtown & Bladnoch
Glasgow University v Linlithgow Rose
Hill of Beath Hawthorn v Whitehill Welfare
Huntly v Dalbeattie Star
Jeanfield Swifts v University of Stirling
Keith v Fort William
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v Lossiemouth
Nairn County v Threave Rovers
Newton Stewart v Broxburn Athletic
Newtongrange Star v Rothes
Preston Athletic v Hawick Royal Albert United
Spartans v East Kilbride
Strathspey Thistle v Buckie Thistle
Tynecastle v Cumbernauld Colts
Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic
Ties to be played Saturday, 12 December 2020