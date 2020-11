The owners of The Dome have put up the Christmas lights as usual, even though the city is in Level Three of lockdown restrictions, meaning that nobody from outside the local authority area can come to visit.

So just in case you are missing out on the spectacle on George Street here are some photos. Sadly we cannot share the perfume of The Dome interior with you. They usually have a Christmas fragrance in the air with cinnamon and orange peel in the mix.



7th November 2020 Edinburgh – The Dome in George Street, Edinburgh decorated in Christmas lights. PHOTOS © 2020 Live Edinburgh News

