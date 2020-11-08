Police are appealing for help from the public to trace 17-year-old Joshua Jamieson, who has been reported missing from the Royal Edinburgh Hospital.

Joshua was last seen by staff at the hospital at 1025hrs yesterday morning and was due to return today but so far has failed to do so.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, slim build, short dark brown hair, a pale complexion and clean shaven.

He is believed to be wearing the clothes depicted in the image shown and is known to have links to the Kirkcaldy and Fife areas.

There are concerns for Joshua’s welfare, therefore, if seen please contact 101 and quote incident number 1123 of 7th November 2020.

