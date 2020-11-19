Hibs’ keeper Ofir Marciano’s outstanding performance for Israel in Netanya last night has earned him a place in the Sofa Score Nations League Team of the Week.

With the score 0-0 Marciano produced a sensational save to deny former Hibs’ star John McGinn then shortly after the break he was called into action again with a fine save to deny Stephen O’Donnell.

With minutes remaining Scotland had a penalty claim denied when the ball struck Dasi’s outstretched arm and Marciano produced an instinctive save to turn it round for a corner to prevent an own goal.

In time added on Marciano produced another great from Leigh Griffiths’ powerful strike and Israel took the three-points denying promotion for Scotland.

He was awarded 9.4 points out of 10 for his performance. The only other British based player to make the team was Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

Marciano’s wife Shelley tweeted : “So Proud” when the team was announced.

The on-form keeper returns to Hibs tomorrow in time for Saturday’s home game against Celtic.

