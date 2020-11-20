Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that tomorrow’s game against Hibs at Easter Road may have come ‘too soon’ for influential defender Chris Jullien.

The Frenchman has been absent for two months following an injury and he isn’t expected to travel with the squad.

He had better news on popular full-back Jeremie Frimpong who was fortunate not to have suffered a injured following Devante Cole’s crunching challenge on him during the victory over Motherwell two weeks ago, whilst Mohamed Elyounoussi and Kristofer Ajer have been cleared to play despite being involved in a Covid-19 scare while on international duty.

Lennon said: “Thankfully we’ve no fresh injuries from the internationals which is great. They’re all buoyant, everyone had a touch of success when away and we’re really pleased to have them back in good spirits.

“(Jullien) maybe not fit for tomorrow but definitely this week, whether it be Sparta or Ross County. He’s started training and feeling good but tomorrow’s too soon for him.”

“Jeremie is fine, there’s no ligament damage and he’s back training.”

