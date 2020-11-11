Since the beginning of May, the Hibernian Community Foundation have worked hard to deliver over 2350 food parcels to families in the Edinburgh and surrounding areas.

Over 950kg of food has been collected and distributed to the public, equating to 2230 meals for families to enjoy.

As Hibs strive to be the Greenest Club in Scotland, an incredible 3000kg of Co2 savings has been achieved with the reduction of food waste.

An average of 85 bags have been delivered each week by Foundation staff.

Community Development Manager, Lewis Melee reflected on the efforts of the team over the last six months.

He said: “The last 6 months have without doubt brought a number of challenges to our communities. However, through our partnerships across Edinburgh and East Lothian we have been able to support those most in need with emergency food parcels and weekend help bags.

“We have pulled some parts of the community back together to ensure that everyone has the resources they require.

“This is the first time Hibernian Community Foundation have worked on food parcel delivery and we understand the need continues. The process has taught us so much over the last 6 months and we will use this knowledge for future learning across all our work.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to all volunteers, Foundation staff and donors for their efforts over the last 6 months. Without you we would not have been able to pack over 30,000 items and support young and old across our communities.

“This would not have been possible without connection the Community Foundation have with Cyrenians FareShare and Tesco Leith. A partnership formed through the Famous Five-A-Day project.”

