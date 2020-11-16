Hibs’ manager Dean Gibson was disappointed at the manner of the goals they conceded yesterday against Glasgow City but remains proud of his players’ attitude and their refusal to give up.

After an evenly fought goalless first half, Nicole Robertson, signed in the summer from B93 in Denmark opened the scoring with a header from Rachel McLauchlan’s cross, twelve minutes after the restart.

Amy Gallacher forced a save from City goalkeeper Lee Alexander and Colette Cavanagh’s effort struck the top of the crossbar before Jenna Clark extended City’s lead with a header from a Mairead Fulton cross.

Hibs fought back and within a minute Ellis Notley set up striker Kirsty Morrison who calmly chipped the ball into the net.

Fulton restored City’s two-goal advantage with long-range effort which went in off underside of bar.

Hibs refused to give up and pulled one back when Siobhan Hunter fired a powerful free-kick through the defensive wall.

The result sees Hibs drop to fourth place whilst City extended their lead at the top of the table.

After the game Gibson said: “It took us 20-minutes to find our feet but the remaining 25-minutes of the first half were even.

“Once we started to find our feet we started to look dangerous at the other end of the pitch.

“We took that belief into the half-time team talk about how we did find our feet and how if we continued to do that into the second-half we’d gave a real chance to win the game.

“I think the second-half was more open and both teams went at each other a bit more whether that was tired legs and more gaps were opening, I don’t know but the one thing I am disappointed this week was the goals we lost.

“I think after them defending so well last week, to lose the goals that we lost was poor, a free header and a shot from distance.

“These are two things that if you close them down they don’t get the shot and if you follow your runner they don’t get a free header.

“But at the same time I have so much pride in the players. They don’t give up and hopefully this season you will never see this Hibs team giving up. We will go right to the end and try to get ourselves back into games.

Hibs’ full-back Shannon Leishman added: “It’s obviously frustrating getting beat 3-2 but there is a few positives to take from the game, coming from behind and scoring two goals.

“We do have goals in us but we just need to nullify the negative points and take the positives from the game.“

