Get the diaries out and mark in the following dates.

The EURO 2020 championships is scheduled to finally kick off on 11 June, 2021 when Turkey face Italy in Rome, then three days later Scotland will face the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

Hopefully Covid restrictions will allow a full-house and the old Hampden roar will return to cheer Steve Clarke’s men on to victory.

With three points hopefully in the bag Scotland head to Wembley on Friday, 18 June to face the ‘auld enemy’ in international football’s oldest fixture.

Some of Scotland’s greatest moments have taken place at the famous old stadium including the Wembley Wizards 5-1 victory in 1928 and the claiming of the World Championship with a 3-2 win in 1967.

Scotland round off the group stage at Hampden on Tuesday, 22 June against Croatia, a team they have never lost to.

The Round of 16 takes place between Saturday 26th June to Tuesday 29th June.

The quarter-finals will take place on Friday 2nd July and Saturday 3rd July.

The semi-finals will take place Tuesday 6th and Wednesday 7th July and the final which is due to be held at Wembley will take place on Sunday 11th July but at this time it is unclear who Scotland’s opponents will be that day.

The one possible damp cloud in the distance however is coronavirus shaped with fans moving between different countries.

Reports in French newspaper Le Parisien suggested that Uefa is considering making Russia the sole hosts but the governing body has ruled this out although there remains the possibility of changing the format of the tournament.

Whatever happens, nothing can dampen the mood amongst the jubilant players staff and fans throughout the country after last night’s historic victory.

