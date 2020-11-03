Former Hibs’ striker Florian Kamberi has tested positive for coronavirus after showing slight symptoms.

He is currently self-isolating but is said to be feeling well.

The news was announced on a statement on the St Gallan FC website which read:

“Florian Kamberi tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday Monday.

“The player showed slight symptoms of illness on Monday morning, whereupon FC St.Gallen 1879 immediately initiated a test.

“This was positive. Florian Kamberi is in isolation and has not had any contact with the team since Sunday evening. He feels well.

“As a safety measure, the training on Monday morning was cancelled as a precaution and the entire first team including staff was also tested. All tests were negative.

“Florian Kamberi played in the home game of the Raiffeisen Super League against FC Basel 1893 on Sunday; he was substituted on in the 68th minute.

“The Swiss Football League and FC Basel 1893 have been informed of the positive test result.

“FC St.Gallen 1879 does not provide any further information on this case.”

