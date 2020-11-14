The sixth round of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s winter series is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, with registration at 6.15pm.



Details of the registration point and the venue will be posted on their Facebook page from Sunday, November 15.



Port Seton angler Barry McEwan has extend his lead after winning the fifth round, claiming four fish, three cod and a codling, fishing off rocks near the old harbour at Dunbar, He weighed in at 5lb 3oz.



Second in the Bass Rock competition was Stuart Fairbairn from Haddington who hooked two codling for 2lb 3oz but ten other fish tempted to his hook had to be put back as they were undersized.



Third place was claimed by Jimmy Green from Musselburgh who weighed in two fish for 2lb 1oz but dropped another six fish.



Dunbar-based Alan Brown was fourth with one fish for 1lb 8oz but he was another angler who lost a number of fish, including a sizeable one, during the three-hour event fished between Bellhaven Beach and White Sands near Dunbar in a chilling westerly wind. Lugworm and mussel proved the preferred bait option.



On the retail side, Fishers of Penicuik have received a consignment of drop shotting tackle following a surge of interest.



Also, two special offers have been noted in-store, a Vision Keeper wading jacket which was £129.99 on sale for £79.99 which could suit grayling anglers and a Hardy SDSL fly reel discounted from £359.99 to £199.

