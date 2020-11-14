SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 14 and 15 November 2020

Lothian’s Hidden Lockdown Stories – This is an Edinburgh University research project to document people’s pandemic experiences for posterity and to inform public policy. Discover the hidden stories of lockdown and make history by recording your own video diary at Leith walk policebox, Croall Place, Sat 14th, Sunday 15 November 2020 11am to 3pm.

All diary contributions will receive £15 plus a further £5 which can be given to a charity or third sector group chosen by the participant. This is a drop in event and all are welcome. For further information or to make your recording online visit www.lothianlockdown.org/ or email lothiandiaries@gmail.com

Pop ups coming soon – all weather frameworks and Covid restrictions dependent – check Twitter or Facebook for updates.

Some Fun Guys club Tuesday 17 and 24 November 2-5.30ish – Gourmet mushroom grow at home kits.

Crazy Croissants – Thursday 19 November 0800-1030 or sell out. Delicious filled croissants – Nutella, Strawberry delight, double chocolate, pistachio & honey. Pre order @crazycroissants_edi by Tuesday 17 November. Card only please.

Rock Trust – Thursday 19 November – 11-1630 working to end youth homelessness in Scotland. Non perishable food donations gratefully accepted.

Stuart Mckay Photography – Saturday 21 November 10-6 Conceptual Scottish prints and cards for the ideal Xmas gift.

Yard sale – fundraising for Cancer research & Alzeimers charity – Sunday 22 November 10-4

Boyes Botanics – Thurs 26 Nov 11-5 – Festive botanical shop – Christmas wreaths, dried bouquets, foliage bunches, floral gift boxes, lavender gifts and more! Socially distanced festive wreath workshop, pre-book your spot on our website – very limited spaces. https://www.boyesbotanics.com/ Acorn Print Studio – 10-6 Saturday 28 November. Prints, babygros, tees, totes and much more! Hand made local art inspired by nature, by Lorna Johnson. And household and garden plants at affordable prices.

Felafel stall by Edinburgh Refugee Sponsorship Circle – delicious authentic Syrian food – fundraising In aid of ERSC Sunday 29 November

Veez Vegan Pies – Saturday 19 December 12-4 Raising money for Tribe Animal Sanctuary Scotland

Free food shop (zero waste) and soup – rescued food and hot soup Tuesdays and selected Thursdays 12-2. RCK. All welcome. Bring a bag

Tipico Sicilian confectioners – nuts, dried fruit, chocolate, tarrone, brittles and gift boxes – Wednesdays and Fridays 11-5ish Card payment please.

Gabriella from Tipico at Leith Market. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com





