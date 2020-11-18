The Final Flourish on Edinburgh’s New Skyline

St James Quarter Edinburgh, W Hotel topping out.



St James Quarter is celebrating a milestone moment in Edinburgh history as construction workers secured the final flourish on the highest point of the W Edinburgh – the new centrepiece hotel, part of the £1 billion city centre development.



The topping out of the 1.7 million square feet retail and residential space in the heart of Edinburgh signals the most significant transformation Edinburgh has witnessed in a generation.







St James Quarter Edinburgh, W Hotel topping out.

Set to open in phases, the shopping, dining and leisure elements will open in spring 2021 and the hotel, the W Edinburgh, will mark the final completion in 2022. The development will employ 3,000 people, and St James Quarter is said to be a destination like no other – bringing together brands from global to local, and convenience to luxury.

It features a shopping galleria with 80 different brands, 30 restaurants, Scotland’s first W Edinburgh hotel, a boutique Everyman Cinema, a Roomzzz Aparthotel, residential apartments with a guest experience providing customers with an enviable events programme in a range of new and attractive public spaces.

