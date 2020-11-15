Police are growing concerned for the welfare of missing model Vineeta Anne Whyte who was last seen in the Howden area of Livingston around 2.50pm on Saturday 14 November.

The 39-year-old who lives in the Blackburn area of West Lothian, has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for her welfare.

A police spokesperson said: “Vineeta is described as female, white, 5ft 6 tall, medium/heavy build, with long black hair.

“When last seen she was wearing beige lounge trouser and a dark coloured top.

Anyone who may have seen Vineeta since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2368 of 14th November.

