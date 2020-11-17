After Hibs’ comfortable victory over Dundee in the Betfred League Cup group decider, champions Celtic visit the capital on Saturday and the 90-minutes will be shown exclusively on Hibs TV.

International trio Alex Gogic, Ofir Marciano and Ryan Porteous are likely to return to the first team along with Christian Doidge who was suspended.

Ladbrokes Scottish Premiereship – Hibernian v Celtic. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/09/2019. Pic shows: A very animated Celtic Manager, Neil Lennon, as Hibs play host to Celtic at Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Hibs TV’s popular ‘The Match’ will show the game live to season ticket holders and Hibs TV international subscribers.

David Tanner will be joined in the studio by former Hibs and Celtic midfielder John Collins – with Cliff Pike and Tam McManus on hand to commentate on the action.

In addition, the club will offer a Pay Per View option for Hibs and Celtic supporters alike priced at £15.

Celtic fans will be offered the opportunity to listen to the commentary via Celtic TV presenters.

