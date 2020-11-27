Eager homebuyers seeking a move to one of Edinburgh’s most sought-after suburbs now have a collection of

homes to choose from, with the recent launch of Cammo Meadows.

The latest development by CALA Homes (East) is the housebuilder’s first offering of detached family homes

in the city since its sell out success at Liberton Grange in 2018.

Located off Maybury Road towards the Barnton junction, the first phase of this development includes a collection of five-bedroom detached homes, priced from £650,000. The development is also set to welcome terraced homes as well as apartments in

later phases.

Buyers will benefit from over 23 acres of green outdoor space, with new woodland, dedicated play areas and a wildflower meadow being created as part of the build.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director for CALA Homes (East), said: “Cammo and neighbouring Cramond and Barnton are famous for being prime locations for housing.

“Their popularity is of little surprise too – Cammo is extremely well-connected, with buyers having easy access out of the city via the A90 towards the Queensferry Crossing, or M8 and M9 motorways but likewise are a short journey from the city centre.

“We’re thrilled to be releasing these homes that will hopefully tempt buyers from across a wide section of the market. The large, detached homes here truly serve as “forever” family homes, whilst the apartments are perfect for those seeking lower maintenance living within a beautiful location.”

A network of cycle paths is being built to enable active travel and reduce reliance on cars, with over 1000 cycling spaces to be installed across the development. An enhanced bus service will also be provided for the development.

Homes will be built to deliver on the demands of 21st Century family life, with high specification throughout as standard, including sleek modern kitchen island units, bi-fold doors and integrated appliances.

The new homes neighbour the 80-acre Cammo Estate, a Wilderness Park formed from an abandoned country estate. The development protects and celebrates the views to the 19th century Cammo Tower.

Some of the city’s best schools are close by, including The Royal High School of Edinburgh, one of the oldest schools in Scotland founded in 1128.

The house builder says that Cammo Meadows will deliver a £218m cash injection to the local economy, with 655 new homes being built by both CALA Homes (East) and David Wilson Homes East Scotland.

For more information on Cammo Meadows, please visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-of-scotland/

