Hibs and Hearts will have to wait a day before discovering their opponents for the Betfred Cup quarter-finals should they win their respective ties on Saturday.

James McPake’s Dundee visit the capital for the second time in a fortnight to face Hibs who have drawn against Celtic and St Johnstone since their previous meeting which ended 4-1 for the Easter Road side.

Photo: SPFL

Hearts are away to Alloa Athletic whom they beat 3-0 at Tynecastle on league business on Tuesday night.

The draw, which is unseeded at this stage, will be shown live on Premier Sports following their coverage of Falkirk v Rangers, kick-off 5.00pm on Sunday.

Quarter-final ties are due to be played during the midweek of December 15-17.

The semi-finals are scheduled for the weekend of January 23/24 and the final will be played on Sunday February 28.

