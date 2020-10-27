A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an incident which resulted in a 43-year-old woman being taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to facial injuries.

Officers were called to The Meadows around 8.15pm last night following reports of a disturbance.

A number of police vehicles attended the scene to deal with the incident.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a disturbance at The Meadows in Edinburgh around 8.15pm on Monday, 26 October.

A 43-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to facial injuries.

“A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

