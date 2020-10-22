Scotland internationals Craig Gordon and Julie Fleeting paid a surprise visit to the Oriam this week to relaunch McDonald’s Fun Football sessions in Scotland.

The record-breaking Scotland Women’s National Team striker and the 54-times capped Scotland goalkeeper joined in with the activities and helped coach youngsters who were taking part in the free football session, delivered in partnership with the Scottish FA.

McDonald’s Fun Football sessions are designed to give free, safe and fun physical activity to thousands of children across the country, regardless of ability or gender.

The sessions were postponed as the UK went into lockdown earlier this year, but with new measures in place, the programme gives those families who have missed out on sport and peer-to-peer interaction over the past five months a chance to safely enjoy football.

Recent research from McDonald’s has shown that eight out of 10 parents want their children to engage in more sport activity but almost a third are unable to afford it, making these free sessions a great option for parents across the country to get their children back into activity.

McDonald’s is committed to its target of giving over 500,000 children the opportunity to play football for the first time and providing over five million hours of free football to five – 11-year-olds by 2020 through its partnership with the Scottish FA.

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador Craig Gordon: “It’s great to come down and see first-hand kids getting back into football in a fun and safe environment after lockdown at this McDonald’s Fun Football session. I’ve had first-hand experience of these sessions before when I took my girls along to one last year and they had a great time.”

McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador Julie Fleeting: “These Fun Football sessions are an incredible way to get children back into football after the year we’ve had. These are the type of sessions I wish we had when I was growing up and I would highly recommend the them to anyone who is thinking about taking up or getting back into football.”

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK and Ireland Chief Executive Officer, said: “This autumn we will run more than 800 free football sessions for five to 11 year olds to get them playing the beautiful game. As a dad of two football mad children desperate for activities during lockdown, I know how important it is for kids to get out and about, socialising and being active. Through our Fun Football programme we are proudly providing five million hours of football for children and introducing more than half a million new players to the game by 2022.”

McDonald’s has worked with the Scottish FA and the other Home Nations Football Associations for the last 18 years, making them the longest standing provider of grassroots football in the UK.

Find your local free Fun Football Centre and sign up today at scottishfa.co.uk/football-development/participation/childrens-youth-football/mcdonalds-fun-football/

Photos courtesy of Scottish FA

