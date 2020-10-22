A police investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was subjected to a serious sexual attack which took place near the South Leith Parish Church on Constitution Street in the early hours of this morning.

Officers have asked that anyone with any relevant information should come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a serious sexual assault involving a 17-year-old girl at around 1am on Thursday, October 22 in the grounds of a church in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances around the incident.”

