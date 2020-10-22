Hibs fans can watch the team in Premiership action at the BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park this Saturday on Pay Per View.

Hibs travel to Ayrshire currently sitting one place above Kilmarnock whom they beat on the opening day of the season at Easter Road thanks to two goals from Martin Boyle.

The match is available to buy via Kilmarnock’s Pay Per View service, priced £12.50 and is available to both sets of supporters as well as neutrals.

Kilmarnock legend and a leading figure in their Former Players’ Association, Paul Clarke will join Killie TV commentary team.

Details on how to watch the game are available via the Kilmarnock FC website.

Anyone experiencing any issues with the service, should contact support@killietv.co.uk

