As the nights begin to get darker your home could be vulnerable. Home security is the best way to reduce your chances of being broken into. It doesn’t take much to improve security and put off housebreakers.

Spending money on security measures can seem daunting but it is a good investment, it will last a long time and can add value to your home.

Look at your home:

If you think that your security looks poor, chances are so will a thief.

Are there places where they could break in without being seen?

If you have forgotten your keys but can still get in, so can a housebreaker.

If you see signs of a break-in at your home, like a smashed window or an open door, then DO NOT enter – the intruder may still be inside. Instead, go to a neighbour and call the police on 101 or, if you believe the intruder is still there, via 999.

