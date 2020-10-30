Police in the Lothians and Scottish Borders are currently conduction Operation Wingspan which is Police Scotland’s year-long commitment to raising awareness of the six priorities of wildlife crime:

• Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species

• Badger Persecution (December & January)

• Freshwater Pearl Mussels (February & March)

• Bat Persecution (April & May)

• Poaching: Deer poaching/coursing, fish poaching and hare coursing (June & July)

• Raptor Persecution (August & September)

Within the Lothian and Scottish Borders area Police officers will be conducting proactive enforcement / engagement activity with partners, businesses and members of the public.

During each of the above phases officers are asking for members of the public to be vigilant.

The Operation started in October 2020, and already police in the Borders have recovered, Ivory, Alligator heads and Animal fur.

Police are asking second hand dealers, house clearance organisations and members of the public to contact Police on 101 if they become aware or suspect if ivory or other endangered species are being sold illegally in the UK.

Visit here to help police #EndWildlifeCrime

