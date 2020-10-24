With the clocks going back this weekend, Police Scotland have issued advice to road users.

The winter weather can mean changes to road conditions which can affect everybody from pedestrians and cyclists to motorists.

As daylight hours change and the weather becomes more unpredictable, Police Scotland is determined to keep people safe.

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock said: “Keeping people safe on our roads is a priority for us throughout the year, however as we head into the winter months it is important to ensure vehicles and drivers are prepared for the change in road conditions.

“I would encourage drivers to check their vehicles before we experience the first of the wintry conditions. Some simple steps can be taken to prepare such as checking lights on vehicles to make sure they are in good working order, ensure tyres have sufficient tread, check windscreen washer fluid levels and look out scrapers for clearing frost and ice from your vehicle.

“As the nights get darker, I would also ask pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders to ensure they are visible to other road users.

“More best practice for road users this winter will be highlighted over the coming week as part of our winter road safety campaign.”

Every day this week, Police Scotland will be sharing advice and tips on how to keep you and your loved ones safe this winter, with videos featuring our vehicle safety helpful hints and tips.

Be sure to follow the campaign on Police Scotland website, Police Scotland Facebook page and Police Scotland Twitter, all this week.

Be Prepared. Be Safe. Be Seen. #WinterSafety

Like this: Like Loading...