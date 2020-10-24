A man has been detained in custody ahead of his appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday after allegedly being caught nearly seven times over the legal limit on the M90 near Kirkliston last night.

According to police, the man failed a roadside breathalyser test before later providing a reading of 148 micrograms, which is 6.7 times over the legal limit of 22 micrograms.

Police Scotland cell

Writing on Twitter, the Roads Policing unit said: “[Edinburgh Roads Policing] attended a report of a drink driver earlier this evening.

“The vehicle was traced on the M90 near Kirkliston and the driver failed the roadside breath test.

“Driver later provided reading of 148ug (limit is 22ug)at the station & will be held for court on Monday.”

Edinburgh Roads Policing shared an image of the inside of a cell saying the man would be held until Monday before his court appearance.

