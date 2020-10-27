Paul Hanlon has been named in the SPFL ‘Team of the Week’ following his outstanding performance in Hibs 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Craig Fowler from A View From the Terrace selected the team which is as follows:

GK – Benjamin Siegrist (Dundee United)

The Swiss goalkeeper made a couple of excellent late stops, including one from point-blank range to deny Murray Davidson, as United held on for a 0-0 draw away to St Johnstone.

DR – James Tavernier (Rangers)

The Ibrox captain kept up his excellent start to the new season with a terrific assist for Jermain Defoe in Rangers’ routine 2-0 victory over Livingston on Sunday, that pushed them six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

DC – Paul Hanlon (Hibernian)

Keeping Nicke Kabamba’s influence on a game quiet is no easy task, so Hanlon deserves enormous credit for doing just that in Hibs’ 1-0 victory away to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

DC – Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath)

Cowden overcame a first-half red to defeat Edinburgh City at Ainslie Park in League 2. Brad Smith got the winner but it was the defence and organisation of the whole team who deserve just as much credit. Todd, in particular, was a stand-out at the back as keeper Mac Whyte earned a clean sheet.

DL – Harry Milne (Cove Rangers)

Milne was one quarter of a resolute defensive performance and scored the second goal of the game as Cove Rangers continued their strong start in League 1 with a 2-0 win at Peterhead.

MC – Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen)

The attacking midfielder put in a power of work and netted his side’s second goal in Aberdeen’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

MC – Shaun Byrne (Dundee)

The former Livingston man was inserted back into the heart of the Dundee midfield and was a significant contributor in the Dens Park side getting their first win of the Championship season with a 1-0 triumph over Morton.

MC – Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers)

The Championship new boys are absolutely flying at the moment and followed their 3-0 opening day victory over Arbroath with another three-goal win, this time beating Queen of the South 5-2 at Palmerston. Tait sparkled and scored during the 90 minutes.

FC – Tony Watt (Motherwell)

A performance that had just about everything: Watt scored, won the penalty for Motherwell’s second goal and headed on for their fourth in the 4-0 thumping of Ross County.

FC – Kevin O’Hara (Dunfermline Athletic)

One of the main reasons why Alloa Athletic were able to survive in last season’s Championship, O’Hara haunted his former club on Saturday with a second-half hat-trick for Dunfermline Athletic in the Pars’ 4-1 away victory. He is this week’s star man.

FC – Will Baynham (Queen’s Park)

The Australian-born Canadian attacker netted twice in the opening 12 minutes as Queen’s Park saw an improved performance and result on their week one showing at Forthbank with a comfortable 2-0 win over Albion Rovers at Hampden.

Like this: Like Loading...