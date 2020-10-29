Michelin-starred chefs create meal ideas for students to savour

Two of Scotland’s finest chefs have created mouthwatering vegan recipes for students staying in University of Edinburgh accommodation.

The nutritious meal suggestions – devised by Michelin-starred Martin Wishart and Tom Kitchin – are part of a range of recipe cards to be included in food packages for students if they are self-isolating in halls.

The Edinburgh-born chefs have developed their recipes with student kitchens in mind. Each uses a variety of high-quality, fresh vegetables and herbs, and take less than 30 minutes to prepare and cook.



Tom Kitchin on the left and Martin Wishart are trying to help students

Tom Kitchin – chef and owner of award-winning restaurant The Kitchin, The Scran & Scallie, Southside Scran and The Bonnie Badger – launched the project by creating a fragrant tofu and noodle broth.

Martin Wishart – proprietor of the award-winning Restaurant Martin Wishart – has prepared a colourful vegan box with stir-fried vegetables and chilli noodles.

Much-loved local eateries Bross Bagels and Civerinos Slice have also created vibrant meal suggestions for students to enjoy.

The recipe cards are the latest addition to the package of support students receive if they are required to self-isolate in University accommodation due to Covid-19 restrictions. University chefs have also created recipes, which include jackfruit casserole, chilli bean ragu and smoked mackerel fillets with potatoes.

University staff are working 24-hours a day to ensure that students receive a balanced diet, with self-isolation packs consisting of three meals a day to students in catered halls as well as up to 800 grocery boxes per week for those in self-catered. Essential items are also being delivered on request.

Staff have been delivering up to 2,400 packed meals per day to students in catered halls and more than 800 grocery boxes per week to those in self-catered across 48 different locations.

Round-the-clock care is also on hand to ensure that students can speak with staff either on the phone or in person if they have any worries or concerns. As well as counselling and online support services, the University has almost 200 Residence Assistants and Wardens on site to help students.

From Friday, the University is asking students to share their kitchen creations on social media to win a three-course meal from The Scran & Scallie or Civerinos Slice for their household.

Chef Tom Kitchin said: “This is a really brilliant initiative by University of Edinburgh and I am delighted to support it. We all know that eating well and planning a good meal start with the use of good ingredients. With a little bit of imagination and some cooking tips along the way, some students might discover a love for cooking. Times are challenging for many so it’s more important than ever that we stick together and support the community, especially the young generation in all this. I’m excited to see what dishes the students will come up with and what new ideas are coming our way.”

Carina Svensen, Director of Accommodation, Catering and Events at the University of Edinburgh, said: “We are thrilled to provide students with these fantastic recipe ideas and work with local businesses. Tom and Martin are renowned for championing fresh Scottish produce, and Bross Bagels and Civerinos Slice are really popular, so we are sure this will be a hit with our students.

“This year has been tough on all of us, but I hope that this will give our students a boost and encourage them to showcase their creative flair. We are keen to continue this initiative and work with other Edinburgh businesses to create more exciting opportunities for our students.”

Miles Briggs MSP said:“This an excellent initiative from celebrity Michelin-starred chef’s Martin Wishart and Tom Kitchin.

“Students starting university this year have faced far more challenges than a usual student intake and this is friendly gesture which acknowledges these challenges.

“Since the start of this year, looking out for each other and sticking together has been hugely important and this is another example of the kindness on show in local communities.”

Watch Tom Kitchin create his recipe for University of Edinburgh students here

