Hibs’ goalkeeper Paddy Martin has joined Stenhousemuir on loan until January 2021.

Paddy joined Hibs in 2016 and is part of the Premiership sides development squad however he has been training with the first team squad recently.

He has previously been on loan at Gala Fairydean Rovers and will be hoping to make his professional debut at Stenhousemuir FC. Paddy will train with the squad tonight and will be available for Saturdays trip to Cowdenbeath.

Warriors Number 1 Graeme Smith sustained a knee injury in Saturdays league game with Stirling Albion and is likely to miss a minimum of 4-6 weeks with further assessment on the injury to follow.

Martin said “I’m grateful to Stenhousemuir for giving me the opportunity to compete for a shot at first-team football in League Two. I’ve worked hard to get back to full fitness after my injury last season and it’s made me all the more determined to keep improving. I’ve really enjoyed working with Craig Samson and the senior goalkeepers at Hibs but there’s no substitute to playing games and that’s the next step for me. It will help already knowing Callum and Jayden and both have only had good things to say about their time at Stenhousemuir”.

Manager Davie Irons welcomed his latest signing.“We are really happy to have been able to bring Paddy into the club. We believe he has the potential and is at the right stage in his development to do well for the club over the next 2 months. The reports we have had on him are very positive and we look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Hibs for working with us to get this one over the line quickly”.

Hibernian Sporting Director Graeme Mathie added: “This is a great opportunity for Paddy to play competitive matches in League Two. Both Callum and Jayden have spoken very highly of their loan spells at Stenhousemuir this season, so we are delighted to have another young player there to aid their football development.”

