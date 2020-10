A 52 year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident which saw a man threatened with a weapon and a three figure sum of cash stolen.

This happened on Friday, 10 July, 2020 at Gorgie Farm, Gorgie Road.

The arrest took place following an extensive investigation.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance following the force’s appeal for information.

