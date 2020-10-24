Cast away those Locksown ennui blues for a sofa-short-fused Election, fright-night at the greatest political septuagenarian bloke/soap opera of the decade.

Your very own Washington – behind Covid-19 closed doors – (and Nicola’s telt Frank to get them sorted!) comes courtesy of The Royal Lyceum Theatre Company’s – US Election Night Cabaret – streaming on a device near you on 3 November 2020, at 8.00pm.

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh is pre/post exit-poll potty excited to present US Election Night Cabaret, an eclectic and intimate evening of performance and conversation in anticipation of the American election results, streamed live from The Lyceum.

Top Trumps, or Biden, his Time?

What is on offer is a live-streamed show from The Lyceum stage with specially invited guests, hosted by Artistic Director David Greig and award-winning playwright and actor, Apphia Campbell.

An intimate and reflective evening of song, spoken word, performance and conversation in anticipation of the results of the American election, taking place on the same day. Special guests include award-winning comedian and presenter Desirée Burch, songwriter and artist Gordon McIntyre of Ballboy, Mezzo-Soprano Andrea Baker, and celebrated Scottish singer-songwriter Karine Polwart.

Hosted by Artistic Director David Greig, and Florida-born award-winning playwright and performer Apphia Campbell, the evening of spoken word, song, play excerpts and socially-distant discussion will take place on the stage, which has been extended out across the entire stalls area to allow for safely spaced cabaret-style seating.

Highlights include two traditional spirituals, Another Man Done Gone and Steal Away, performed by American-born Scot and Mezzo-Soprano Andrea Baker, excerpts from Apphia Campbell’s award-winning sold-out show Woke, music from Ballboy’s Gordon McIntyre, including a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the USA, and performances from award-winning comedian Desirée Burch and celebrated folk singer-songwriter Karine Polwart (creator of acclaimed Lyceum production Wind Resistance).

With more exciting special guests soon to be announced, it will be a night to come together on the eve of America’s seismic electoral decision to ask what has become of our American Dreams.

Streaming only through TicketCO

Prices £10 (£15 multi-viewer ticket)

Stream link will be available to access from 7.30pm, show begins at 8pm.

Click here to find out how the streaming works.

Tickets on sale now from The Lyceum website and Box Office

