Hibs have decided to make things a little more enjoyable for season ticket holders in this difficult time and are giving away some packs to help bring the matchday experience to supporters’ homes.

Around 100 packs will be available on a first-come-first-served basis from 10am at the Hibernian Ticket Office collection windows this morning and fans simply have to show their season ticket on arrival to collect a bag.

Hibenrian FC

A number of bags will also be delivered to a random selection of supporters in the wider Edinburgh area on Friday.

The bags contain a selection of items to give fans a great matchday experience from home.

Count down the hours to kick-off with a rewatch of the Time For Heroes DVD, or relive the club’sroad to Hampden with copies of the match programmes from home matches against Dundee United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

For sustenance there will be a selection of drinks and confectionery, and the recipients will also receive a lucky dip of items from club partners including Carabao, Vittoria Group, ScotlandShop.com and Manscaped.

A limited number of kids bags will also be available, which include confectionery, soft drinks, hand clappers and a poster.

Fans are asked to ensure that they adhere to all precautions when visiting the Ticket Office, including maintaining a safe social distance from staff and other supporters and wearing a face covering at all times. T

he Ticket Office will be open between 10am and 1pm on Friday, with packs available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The club will let supporters know via social media when all bags are gone, so please check before attending.

Like this: Like Loading...