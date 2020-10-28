Hibs have announced an exciting new partnership with The Terrace, a kit and fan culture brand who provide out of the box, fan connective merchandise in football.

As a brand, they focus heavily on fan interaction, involvement and importantly supporting the football community that surrounds them.

Hibernian FC Media – The Terrace

Casting thoughts back to the years gone by, kit patterns fans love and those memories that they hold so close to their hearts.

Carl Sewell Managing Director of The Terrace told Hibernian Media: It is an exciting moment for us to unveil our first club partnership in Scotland.

“the team at Hibernian have been great to work with on making this happen, showing a very clear vision of bringing new and exciting merchandise to the table for fans.

“We are really excited to develop our ties with the fanbase and look forward to speaking to them across our socials!”

Hibs’ Commercial Manager Murray Milligen added: “I’m really excited about our partnership with The Terrace.

“Our club is famous for a number of iconic kit designs we’ve had over the years and I think supporters will be delighted with some of the products available which focus on some of our most famous designs.

“The Terrace are a company who have grown massively over the last few years and we’re delighted they’ve chosen Hibernian as the first club to work with in Scotland, it shows once again our growing appeal as a club to commercial partners.”

Click here to view the full Hibernian range on the The Terrace website. Selected products will also be available in the clubstore and on hiberniandirect.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...