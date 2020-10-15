Struggling with Halloween ideas? Fear (no) more – Drive-in Movies at Edinburgh Airport offers the best Halloween entertainment for people of all ages in a safe, family-friendly environment.

Featuring a spine-chilling selection of family favourites, cult classics and blockbusters, Drive-in Movies at Edinburgh Airport transports its audiences into a fright-filled world of cinema this Halloween!

The event takes place between Thursday 29 October and Sunday 1 November and presents 12 fantastic horror classics to choose from, including The Lost Boys, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Jaws and Scream, plus family favourites Hocus Pocus, E.T, Coco, Ghostbusters and much more ­ all in a safe, socially-distant, outdoor environment with strict health and safety measures in place.

Sarah Drummond and Laura Montgomery enjoy Scream at Drive-in Movies. All image credits – Lloyd Smith

The pre-screening entertainment includes Halloween-themed sing along, film quiz with spot prizes, competition for best costumes and carved pumpkins displayed on the dashboard, all run by the event’s MC, Edinburgh DJ Stewart Calverto who becomes Count Calverto…

Edinburgh’s Drive-in Movies truly is the place to go for Halloween fun this year! Ticket and full line-up information available here: www.edinburghdrivein.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...