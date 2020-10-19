James Ogilvie will be hoping to be back on the podium on Wednesday (October 21) when the Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the fourth in their Winter League series.



The venue is Skateraw to Cove and registration is at 6.10pm till 6.30pm with fishing from 7pm to 10pm. Anglers are reminded to only bring sizeable fish to the scales.



No fishing is allowed off the Dollies for safety reasons and the meeting point for registration is Torness Car Park and new members are always welcome.



James intends to be there to follow-up his first win in the winter series. The Haddington-based angler bagged two fish for 2lb 14.5oz to take the heaviest bag prize in the last round fished in the Dunbar area.



James was in his usual place on the wall at Dunbar Harbour to land the fish with his regular angling buddie Alan Brown alongside him. Both used peeler crab as bait and the weather was flat calm with a fresh breeze.



Alan was also successful, taking the biggest fish prize with a cod of 1lb 2.5oz and his bag could have been much higher but for the loss of a number of fish as he was reeling in.



Snagging proved a real problem for the experienced duo who believe that large concentrations of anglers fishing for mackerel off the harbour wall and losing tackle during the summer have caused a problem.



It is understood that yards of snagged line are on or near the bottom, catching hooks on the retrieve.





