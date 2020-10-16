Edinburgh City have signed 20 year old striker Gabby McGill on loan from Dunfermline Athletic.

The frontman began his career with York City then after spending two seasons with Middlesbrough youth teams he then joined the Pars in May 2019.

Having made 12 appearances for Dunfermline in the Championship he scored his first goal for the club in February of this year in the 3-2 win at Queen of the South.

Manager James McDonaugh told the club website “We first became aware of Gabby when he came on against us in last season’s BetFred cup and we saw him again when Dunfermline played St Mirren in the same competition, so when Stevie Crawford intimated he might be available I was extremely interested.

“We’ve had to bide our time while this season’s BeFred group matches played out however I’m delighted we’ve been able to get the deal done. I’m also very happy that Dunfermline view us as a club where their promising young players can come and continue their development.

“Although Gabby is still a young player, he’s got good experience of being at big clubs and has seen a decent amount of game time in the Championship already. He will add to our attacking options and provide competition for the forward positions.”

