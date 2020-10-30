Hibs have announced that this weekend’s drive-through flu clinics at Easter Road have been cancelled due to the Met Office forecasting high winds.

The club are advising people to check with GP’s website or the NHS Inform website for alternative dates.

Hibernian Football Club. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The clinics are open most weekends in October and November and can vaccinate up to 500 people a day and Hibs have been working with the authorities to donate Easter Road Stadium as one of the locations.

As well as over 65s, pregnant people, unpaid carers, and those at risk due to existing health conditions, those who lived with people who shielded during lockdown have been offered a free flu jab.

The person receiving the jab does not need to leave their car and will also be asked to wait 15 minutes before leaving the clinic to ensure there’s no reaction to the vaccine.

If you qualify for a free vaccine, you will be given a time to attend a clinic after completing a short questionnaire.

Find your nearest flu drive through at www.nhsinform.scot/flu or by calling 0800 22 44 88

Like this: Like Loading...