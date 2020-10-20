David Lloyd Leisure has unveiled plans for a major health and fitness club in Midlothian.

The plans for the site between Edinburgh and Dalkeith propose to bring a comprehensive range of premium family-focused health and leisure facilities to the area and the public will have the chance to view and shape the details of the club at Shawfair Park, Midlothian.

The proposed facilities at Shawfair include a health and fitness club with three badminton-court sports hall, a large state of the art gym with several group-exercise studios for various uses such as group cycling, HIIT training and mind and body exercise.

Both a permanent and a seasonal tennis court are also envisioned in the proposals, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, terrace and luxury indoor spa with spa garden.

The plans also include a Clubroom with a wide appeal for families, couples and individual users. The proposed scheme also features an adults only business hub for flexible working, and a soft play and activity space for children.

The plans include nearly 250 dedicated car parking spaces with EV charging points as well as covered cycle spaces and various landscaping features.

David Lloyd Leisure is now organising a digital community consultation to provide residents with further information on the emerging proposals.

Through this consultation process, the team is seeking input and ideas on the proposed scheme from the public, which will assist in informing the planning application.

With the temporary suspension of public events for major planning applications by the Scottish Government due to COVID-19, the consultation has moved online with a dedicated website highlighting the development proposals.

The website can be accessed at https://davidlloydclubs-shawfair.scot/ which will go live at 9am on Thursday 29th October, and a digital consultation event will take place that same day from 4pm to 8pm.

Consultants will be available to answer any questions through a live and dedicated two-way chat system during these times. Visitors can type questions to members of the team and converse about the project in real-time. Feedback can also be submitted via the website.

Any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a Pre-Application Consultation report to accompany future applications.

Hard copies of consultation boards and feedback forms, or further information, can be obtained by phoning 0131 202 3259 or in writing to: Orbit Communications, 4 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 1JE or by emailing: hello@davidlloydclubs-shawfair.scot

The deadline for submitting feedback will be Thursday November 19th.

Commenting on the proposed consultation event, Brendan Mitchell, Group Acquisitions Manager, David Lloyd Clubs said: “We are delighted to be providing the local community with the opportunity to shape our proposals for this exciting new health, leisure and fitness club in Midlothian.

“Clearly these are difficult times, and we’re pleased to offer an exciting vision to help people maintain physical and mental fitness. More than ever this seems a pressing need in communities across the country.

“During our consultation event, all residents will have the opportunity to enquire further about the proposals and give their feedback, which will be thoroughly considered ahead of submitting the planning application.

“We would urge all those that can to participate in this consultation process and have their views heard.”

Sandy Smith, Development Director at Buccleuch Property, owners of Shawfair Park commented: “As a long-term investor in Shawfair and Midlothian we are very pleased to be working with David Lloyd Leisure in bringing these proposals forward.

“David Lloyd Leisure’s family-focused offering will be a fantastic addition to Shawfair Park and a valuable amenity to local residents and businesses who will be able to play tennis, swim and lead a healthy life-style with-in easy reach of their front doors.

“We look forward to engaging with the community to help shape the next phase of Shawfair Park”

