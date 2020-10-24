The Scottish Government has just published the latest figures for today, 24 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The figures as at 24 October 2020 are as follows:

940,697 people have now been tested for coronavirus in Scotland.

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,433 new cases which is 19.1% of those newly tested. Of these 166 are in Lothian.

The total number of positive cases in Scotland is now 55,449.



Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 985

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 84

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 11 which means a total of 2,699 deaths under that measurement.

