The Scottish Government has just published the latest figures for today, 24 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The figures as at 24 October 2020 are as follows:
940,697 people have now been tested for coronavirus in Scotland.
The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,433 new cases which is 19.1% of those newly tested. Of these 166 are in Lothian.
The total number of positive cases in Scotland is now 55,449.
Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 985
Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 84