Police are appealing for the assistance of the public in tracing a 31 year-old woman who is missing from her home in Edinburgh.

Shannon Hope (31) was last seen in the Lochend Road South area around 3pm yesterday afternoon.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins in height and of slim build with shoulder-length grey/blonde hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, a red hooded top, dark blue jeans and a multi-coloured knitted hat.

Inspector Gordon Duff from Craigmillar Police Station said: “We are concerned for Shannon’s wellbeing and officers are currently carrying out searches and enquiries to trace her.

“She drives a white Vauxhall Mokka and her car was traced in Peffer Place, Edinburgh around 4am this morning.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Shannon, or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 3737 of 18 October.”

