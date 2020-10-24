Scotland resumed their UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 qualification campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Albania at Tynecastle Park last night.

The Scots dominated the early period and Rachel Corsie had the ball in the net only for the assistant referee to flag for offside.

The captain was not to be denied for log though and she finally broke the stubborn Albanian resistance on 37 minutes, as she rose in the area to power home a beautifully-curled Caroline Weir free-kick for her 17th international goal.

Scotland continued to apply pressure for the remainder of the half but were unable to add to their lead.

On the hour mark Leanne Crichton and Martha Thomas replaced Lucy Graham and Jane Ross, with Crichton earning her 70th cap as a result.

Scotland doubled their advantage in the 76th minute thanks to a deflected shot from Weir then the former Hibs’ player rounded off a Player of the Match display with a well taken penalty in injury time after Martha Thomas was fouled in the box.

Scotland now travel to group leaders Finland on Tuesday, 27 October looking to narrow the gap on the side managed by former SWNT Head Coach Anna Signeul.

With Finland a point ahead having played one game more than Scotland in the group, Shelley Kerr will be looking to regain top spot and lay a marker as Scotland aim for automatic qualification.

Scotland: Alexander, Mitchell, Corsie (c), Godfrey, Boyle (Smith 45), Weir, Hanson, Ross (Thomas 60), Emslie, Graham (Crichton 60), Cuthbert

Unused substitutes: Lynn, Fife, Docherty, McLauchlan, Ness, Howard, Murray, Grant, Arnot

Albania: Rexhepi, Rrahmani, Bajraktari, Maliqi (Mustafa, 90), Bajramaj (Lufo, 86), Morina (Elezaj, 72), Krasniqi, Doci, Hila, Gjini, Franja

Unused substitutes: Raxhimi, Curraj, Begolli, Rrotani

