Gallery staff put the finishing touches to Midnight Candy, the exhibition by painter Fiona Finnegan which opens today, Saturday 31 October 2020, at Arusha Gallery.

Gallery Assistant Laura Korycka with ‘She’s a rainbow (Violet)’ Oil on wood by Fiona Finnegan. Gallery staff put the finishing touches to Midnight Candy, the exhibition by painter Fiona Finnegan which opens on Saturday 31st October at Arusha Gallery in Edinburgh. PHOTO Ian Georgeson

Presented by Arusha Gallery, Midnight Candy is the first solo show by the artist Fiona Finnegan in Scotland and is comprised of many works titled with excerpts of song lyrics such as, ‘Tupelo’ and ‘But the Sun is Eclipsed by the Moon’.

Although the works do not aim to directly represent these lyrics, they draw from them a certain mood and sensibility – capturing the artist’s distinctive creative style, fusing dark gothic mysticism with a radical rock ‘n’ roll punch.

Midnight Candy runs from 31st October – 21st November 2020 at Arusha Gallery 3 Dundas Street Edinburgh.

All photos Ian Georgeson

Like this: Like Loading...