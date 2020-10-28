Edinburgh Police Division have ensured that all frontline officers have an awareness and understanding of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) and how this might affect an individual’s behaviour.

The term Adverse Childhood Experiences is used to describe a wide range of stressful or traumatic experiences that children and young people can be exposed to whilst growing up.

• Domestic violence, parental abandonment, a parent with a mental health condition

• Physical/Sexual/Emotional abuse, neglect, household member being in prison

• Growing up in a household with adults experiencing alcohol and drug use problems

Police officers in the capital can now:

• Have a trauma informed approach when dealing with young persons and have an improved awareness of how ACE’s may have affected their lives.

• Be aware of other partners and support agencies who can provide help

• Be aware of how ACE’s can affect behaviours

• Ensure that appropriate and understanding referrals are made

• Enhance the relationships between Police and Young People by understanding their story.

